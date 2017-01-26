Roger Federer reaches his first Australian Open final since 2010: How twitterati reacted

Roger Federe beat fellow Swiss and US Open champion Stan Wawrinka to get to the final of Australian Open 2017. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federe beat fellow Swiss and US Open champion Stan Wawrinka to get to the final of Australian Open 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer beat fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka to get to the final of the Australian Open at Melbourne. The 17-time Grand Slam winner beat Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 to go through to his first Grand Slam final since 2015.

The match was pushed to five sets and both players gave it their everything. It seemed though, that Wawrinka had accepted his fate in the final game when Federer earned four match points to go through. While he had played the final of the US Open in 2015, this is the first time he has qualified for the final of the Australian Open since 2010.

Going into the match, Federer led Wawrinka head-head by a convincing 18-3 margin. The last time they faced off was in the 2015 ATP World Tour Finals when Federer won in straight sets. In Grand Slams, they’ve met at the US Open (2015), French Open (2015, 2011, 2010), Wimbledon (2014), Australian Open (2011).

This year’s Australian Open has turned out to be one for the veterans. While 35-year-old Roger Federer booked his place in the men’s final, the women’s final will be between 35-year-old Serena Williams and her sister, 36-year-old Venus Williams. The second men’s semi-final is between Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic.

Here are a few reactions to Federer’s incredible victory:

Wow @rogerfederer in the #AusOpen final! Great to watch! Would be epic if @RafaelNadal makes it too!! — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) 26 January 2017

Roger Federer now faces the possibility of playing Rafael Nadal once again for a grand slam title if the Spaniar beats Milos Raonic.

