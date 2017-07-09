Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer overtakes Serena Williams with most Grand Slam wins

Roger Federer surpassed Serena Williams with most Grand Slam wins on Saturday. Roger Federer surpassed Serena Williams with most Grand Slam wins on Saturday.

Roger Federer overtook Serena Williams for the most match wins in Grand Slam on Saturday as he defeated Mischa Zverev in the third round of Wimbledon 2017 in three sets. He surpassed Williams’ 316 for an all-time record 317 Grand Slam singles match wins.

Federer got the better of 27th seed Zverev, defeating him 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 50 minutes to register his 87th Wimbledon win. World No. 5 Federer now has 317 wins in Grand Slam, closely followed by Williams, who has not played tennis after Australian Open due to pregnancy. Martina Navratilova (306) and Chris Evert (299) follow Williams in the top four list of Grand Slam match wins.

The Swiss maestro has left his male colleagues far behind in the most Grand Slam wins record, with Novak Djokovic in the second position with only 236 wins, Jimmy Connors’ 233, Andre Agassi’s 225, Ivan Lendl’s 222 and Rafael Nadal’s 217.

Most Grand Slam wins:

317 Federer

316 Serena

306 Navratilova

296 Evert

280 Graf

254 Venus

236 Djokovic

233 Connors

224 Agassi

222 Lendl — Steven Taylor (@bowthorpecanary) 8 July 2017

Last September, Williams had beaten Federer’s record of most Grand Slam matches with her 308th win in tennis’ Open era. When asked last year who she thinks would end up with the most wins between the two, she had replied, “I don’t know. Hopefully we’ll both keep going. I know I plan on it. I know he does. So we’ll see.”

The 35-year old former World No. 1 Federer will now face Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday in what promises to be one of the best matches in the tournament so far.

