Roger Federer on top of the world with his Australian Open trophy

Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title in more than five years earlier at Melbourne. (Source: Twitter) Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title in more than five years earlier at Melbourne. (Source: Twitter)

Roger Federer is taking his win to new heights, literally. He recently posted images on his social media accounts in which he is seen with his Australian Open trophy in the Swiss Alps. Federer is still celebrating his victory at Melbourne, his first Grand Slam title in five years.

“Always wanted to take the trophy to the top of a Swiss Alps,” said Federer in a caption of one of the images.

Always wanted to take the 🏆 to the top of a 🇨🇭🗻pic.twitter.com/lxXABH7Rdq — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 18 February 2017

In another, the Swiss legend is seen making a serve with the beautiful scenery as a backdrop.

From down under to up high A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Federer had made a comeback at the Australian Open after a long layoff from the sport due to injuries. He was seeded a lowly 17th and few, if any, would have imagined that he would make it all the way to the final. Moreover, the final saw him go head-to-head with arch rival Rafael Nadal, who himslef was making a comeback after recovering from injuries.

The match turned out to be one for the ages as the two stalwarts battled it out for five sets before Federer emerged victorious. It was his 18th Grand Slam victory. While he already has the most Grand Slam titles in men’s Tennis, it took him to fifth on the all the timers list across all formats.

Federer described the victory as a special one simply because of the fact that he was returning to the game after a long lay off. He also admitted that if draws were possible in Tennis, he happily would have taken one on that day and shared the title with Rafael Nadal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd