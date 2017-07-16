Latest News
  • Roger Federer is an ‘absolute freak’: Eight-time Wimbledon champion hailed by Twitterati

Roger Federer is an ‘absolute freak’: Eight-time Wimbledon champion hailed by Twitterati

Roger Federer thrashed suffering Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3 6-1 6-4 to become the first man to win eight Wimbledon singles titles, five years after winning his seventh. This was Federer's 11th appearance in Wimbledon final.

By: Express Web Desk | London | Updated: July 16, 2017 8:51 pm
roger federer, wimbledon 2017, federer vs cilic Roger Federer wins his eighth Wimbledon title. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

It did not happen as everyone hoped. There was no five sets in the Wimbledon final. Marin Cilic did not take the match to the line and neither there were any heartbreaks. But, there was one thing that everyone hoped for and it happened. Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon and 19th Grand Slam title by beating Cilic in straight sets in the final. The Swiss master did not take much time for his 6-3 6-1 6-4 win to become the first man to win the singles title for the most number of time.

Cilic was suffering from a foot injury and had to call for his trainer twice in the match before surrendering it. This was Cilic’s first Wimbledon final.

Federer has participated in two Grand Slams and won both now. He won the 18th Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open in January this year. He beat Rafael Nadal in the final in Melbourne.

This is Federer’s first Wimbledon title since 2012.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I certainly believe that those issues could have been brought to people’s attention a lot earlier, so that the situation could have been managed better 