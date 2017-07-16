Roger Federer is an ‘absolute freak’: Eight-time Wimbledon champion hailed by Twitterati

Roger Federer wins his eighth Wimbledon title. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer wins his eighth Wimbledon title. (Source: Reuters)

It did not happen as everyone hoped. There was no five sets in the Wimbledon final. Marin Cilic did not take the match to the line and neither there were any heartbreaks. But, there was one thing that everyone hoped for and it happened. Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon and 19th Grand Slam title by beating Cilic in straight sets in the final. The Swiss master did not take much time for his 6-3 6-1 6-4 win to become the first man to win the singles title for the most number of time.

Cilic was suffering from a foot injury and had to call for his trainer twice in the match before surrendering it. This was Cilic’s first Wimbledon final.

Federer has participated in two Grand Slams and won both now. He won the 18th Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open in January this year. He beat Rafael Nadal in the final in Melbourne.

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2009 🏆

2012 🏆

2017 🏆 The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 16 July 2017

🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 — John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017

Cada vez más grande @rogerfederer!!! 🙌 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) July 16, 2017

Hail king Federer!!! 🙌🏼 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) 16 July 2017

All eyes were on the big man @rogerfederer and he clearly didn’t disappoint anyone. Congratulations for another #WimbledonFinal victory! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 16 July 2017

Well done @rogerfederer .. best Athlete in our generation. Can’t praise him enough. Absolute pleasure to watch him play..👏👏👏 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 16 July 2017

8 Wimbledon titles…. incredible — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 16, 2017

This is Federer’s first Wimbledon title since 2012.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd