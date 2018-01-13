Roger Federer impresses The Rock with his ‘Smoldering Intensity’ impression

Roger Federer pulled off the ‘Smoldering Intensity’ look. (Source: Twitter) Roger Federer pulled off the ‘Smoldering Intensity’ look. (Source: Twitter)

Tennis star Roger Federer attempted the ‘Smoldering Intensity’ impression on Friday from the popular movie ‘Jumanji’ that had the lead actor Dwayne Johnson gushing all over it.

Federer uploaded a picture of himself carrying an intense facial expression with the caption, “Hey @TheRock, am I doing the “Smoldering Intensity” right?” For reference, ‘Smoldering Intensity’ is one of the strengths of Dr. Smolder Bravestone in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and the character is played by The Rock.

The Rock gushed over Federer’s look and said that when you are a GOAT, there is nothing that can go wrong. “When you’re the GOAT there is no wrong brother. Perfect form. For those who don’t know.. ‘Smoldering Intensity’ is one of my character’s strengths in #Jumanji. And like Roger, “Dr. Smolder Bravestone” has no weaknesses,” replied The Rock.

Hey @TheRock, am I doing the “Smoldering Intensity” right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5A5ILEXYNK — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 12 January 2018

When you’re the GOAT there is no wrong brother. Perfect form 😉👏🏾👊🏾 for those who don’t know.. “Smoldering Intensity” is one of my character’s strengths in #Jumanji. And like Roger, “Dr. Smolder Bravestone” has no weaknesses

🤣💪🏾 http://t.co/KdS76H1nec — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 12 January 2018

Roger Federer is aiming to win his second consecutive Australian Open title. His bid for a 20th grand slam title will be aided by the absence of Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori. He also had a dominant run at this month’s Hopman Cup, where he won all four of his singles matches and led Switzerland to a third title.

