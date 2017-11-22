Roger Federer hits bottle placed on man’s head twice, watch video

Roger Federer has won 19 Grand Slam titles. (Reuters Photo) Roger Federer has won 19 Grand Slam titles. (Reuters Photo)

Roger Federer enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2017 as he won two Grand Slams apart from reaching the semi-finals of year-ending ATP Finals. He was defeated by David Goffin in the semis. But, it was still his second best season in terms of win-loss percentage.

Before this year, Federer had won 17 Grand Slam titles a number which has improved to 19 now. He has said that he will be looking forward to the new season as well. There is little doubt that Federer has been an absolute legend in the game and he has proved it many a times. Off the field, he is known to be a gentleman. But he also done some tricks off the field.

In a video which is widely popular on the internet, Federer is hitting a bottle which in on top of a man’s head. He is not throwing the ball but doing it as a serve. He serves and hits the bottle which falls from the head.

Now, if he had done it once, it could have been a fake video but Federer did it twice. After hitting the ball with a serve, he did it again and with precision.

Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title by winning the 2017 Australia Open by beating Rafael Nadal. After skipping the French Open, he went on to win the Wimbledon title as well. He lost in the semi-final of US Open to Kevin Anderson.

