Roger Federer creates history upon return to World No 1

Roger Federer accepted the wildcard for ATP 500 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament a day after winning the Australian Open in January with a single motive – to return to World No 1. With current No 1 Rafa Nadal injured and not set to return until Acapulco on February 26, Federer needed to reach the semifinals of the tournament and on Friday night he did so by beating Robin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. When the rankings are updated on April 19, Federer will once again be the top-ranked tennis player in the world. With his return to the pinnacle of the sport, Federer achieved numerous milestones:

# Total weeks as World No 1 for Federer: 303 weeks (most in the Open Era). It is followed by Pete Sampras (286 weeks) and Ivan Lendl (270 weeks).

# Oldest World No 1 in Men’s rankings history: Federer (36 years). Before Federer, the oldest World No 1 ranking belonged to Andre Agassi at 33 years and four months. Agassi’s last week at No. 1 was September 1, 2003.

# Longest gap between stints as No 1: Federer (5 years and 106 days). Once again, Federer beats Agassi in this statistic. Agassi returned to World No 1 after 3 years, 142 days (1996-99) and Jimmy Connors after 3 years, 65 days.

# Longest gap between first & most recent day as No 1: Federer (14 years and 17 days). Next on the list are Nadal (9 years, 184 days) and Connors (8 years, 339 days).

# This is Federer’s ninth appearance at Rotterdam. He has won the tournament twice (2005 and 2012). He was a finalist in 2001 and in his last appearance, in 2013, reached the quarterfinals.

# In the win against Haase, Federer dropped his first set of 2018. But he remains unbeaten this year (10-0).

