Roger Federer hasn’t thanked me for beating Rafael Nadal… I’m still waiting, says Robin Soderling

Robin Soderling’s career burned bright but fast, hitting its crescendo with the two French Open finals, and wins over modern greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer en route. And like any good raconteur, he doesn’t need a second invitation. “I will never get annoyed answering questions or talking about that,” Soderling says.

“I am very proud of the two tournaments, and I am always glad and grateful that people have shown so much passion and appreciation for it.” It’s hard not to appreciate what Soderling accomplished at Roland Garros in 2009. Not only was he the first to defeat Rafael Nadal in his natural habitat, but Soderling’s defeat in the final allowed Roger Federer to win his first (and, going by the Swiss’ recent meticulous scheduling, perhaps only) French Open title and complete the career Grand Slam.

“No, he hasn’t thanked me. I’m still waiting,” Soderling told reporters on Thursday. “When he saw I beat Rafa, I think he was a little bit happy, of course. But maybe he could have beat him in the finals. Who knows?” On that fateful afternoon nine years ago, then world number 25 Soderling came out swinging and completed a four-set win over Nadal, who was on a 31-match unbeaten streak and going for his fifth French Open.

A month before, at Rome’s Foro Italico, the Swede could only manage to win one game against Nadal. Not many, then, were putting their money on Soderling. “The day before the match a journalist asked me, ‘Do you think Rafa will win Roland Garros this year again?’,” Soderling guffaws.

“The whole world believed I would lose, so I had to tell myself that I have to do it myself. I kept telling myself I could beat him for the entire day, and by the time I took the court, I almost felt like the favourite mentally.”

Soderling says the only time he felt nervous was when he went 6-1 up in the fourth set tie-breaker, and realised, “Oh! I really have match points and can defeat Rafael Nadal.” The 33-year-old, one of only two men (along with Novak Djokovic in 2015) to defeat Nadal at the French Open, doesn’t see anyone stopping the Spaniard from winning a record 11th title.

“Maybe (Dominic) Thiem could come up with an upset, but it’s very tough to beat him here,” says Soderling, who managed to do so by taking the match to Nadal with his confrontational tennis. “You have to be extremely aggressive and go for it. I don’t know about the underarm theory, but you must try to play a little flatter than normal to be able to hit through him.” Soderling recalls the straight-set thrashing at the hands of Nadal in the 2010 final, and adds: “You absolutely need to have a very good day, of course.”

The former world number four couldn’t build on the strong performances and obvious potential, and was forced into retirement at 26 after contracting infectious mononucleosis, a viral illness also known as glandular fever. “It affected me both physically and mentally. I would be in cold sweat and fever, and then there would be the weakness,” says Soderling.

“One time it laid me down on the bed, I had to go to the bathroom but had to sit down midway. It is very tragic for an athlete to be forced to retire and not on your own terms. I would have liked to play many more years and chase the world no.1 spot and a Grand Slam victory. But at the same time, it could have been much worse and I try to think that I got many years on tour. You have to accept it.” Forced off the court, Soderling has done his best to stay involved with the game. He runs a tennis equipment business RS Tennis — “I was always very picky with materials and equipment. So I decided to come up with quality gear with classic Scandinavian design” — worked as the tournament director for Stockholm Open and is coaching the highest-ranked Swede Elias Ymer (122).

“Life goes on,” says Soderling. “I am doing my best to still be a tennis person. And I will always have the two French Open finals with me. I will try to pass the knowledge on to future players.” Who knows, with Nadal running roughshod again, maybe Soderling will conspire with remaining pretenders to topple the king again.

