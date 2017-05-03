Latest News
  • Roger Federer goes to Met Gala, challenges Hugh Jackman to a match

Roger Federer goes to Met Gala, challenges Hugh Jackman to a match

Both Roger Federer and Serena Williams attended the Met. Gala in New York.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 3, 2017 7:15 am
roger federer, federer, hugh jackman, novak djokovic, serena williams, serena, met gala, tennis news, sports news, indian express Roger Federer said that he has got the best partner by his side when he uploaded a pic with his wife Mirka. (Source: Twitter)

Roger Federer recently attended the Met Gala with his wife Mirka in New York. The Gala serves as a fundraiser for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City and is known for the different costumes that attendees wear. While Federer’s Tuxedo with a huge with a king cobra at the back would have been a bit of an eye raiser in normal circumstances, it was mellow compared to those worn by other celebrities.

Federer was not the only tennis star in the event. Serena Williams was also present with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Serena had recently announced that she was expecting a baby.

Federer put up quite a few pics of himself with other celebrities. He said that he found a “found a potential doubles partner” in New England Patriots star Tom Brady. He also uploaded another pic in which he seemed to be pretty surprised himself that he was going to the gala. Another one saw him with Hugh Jackman. Federer later said that he “must study competition.”

Hugh Jackman returned the tweet in similar style, even asking Novak Djokovic to step in.

Federer made an incredible comeback in early 2017 when he won the Australian Open. The final saw him facing off with arch-rival Rafael Nadal. Serena Williams, on the other hand, overcame her sister Venus to win at Melbourne. It later surfaced that she may have been pregnant when she was playing in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi