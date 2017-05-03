Roger Federer goes to Met Gala, challenges Hugh Jackman to a match

Roger Federer said that he has got the best partner by his side when he uploaded a pic with his wife Mirka. (Source: Twitter) Roger Federer said that he has got the best partner by his side when he uploaded a pic with his wife Mirka. (Source: Twitter)

Roger Federer recently attended the Met Gala with his wife Mirka in New York. The Gala serves as a fundraiser for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City and is known for the different costumes that attendees wear. While Federer’s Tuxedo with a huge with a king cobra at the back would have been a bit of an eye raiser in normal circumstances, it was mellow compared to those worn by other celebrities.

Federer was not the only tennis star in the event. Serena Williams was also present with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Serena had recently announced that she was expecting a baby.

Federer put up quite a few pics of himself with other celebrities. He said that he found a “found a potential doubles partner” in New England Patriots star Tom Brady. He also uploaded another pic in which he seemed to be pretty surprised himself that he was going to the gala. Another one saw him with Hugh Jackman. Federer later said that he “must study competition.”

Hugh Jackman returned the tweet in similar style, even asking Novak Djokovic to step in.

Bring it @rogerfederer ! @DjokerNole you in? Just need a 4th and it’s on. http://t.co/esMMT4KHiV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 2 May 2017

Federer made an incredible comeback in early 2017 when he won the Australian Open. The final saw him facing off with arch-rival Rafael Nadal. Serena Williams, on the other hand, overcame her sister Venus to win at Melbourne. It later surfaced that she may have been pregnant when she was playing in the tournament.

