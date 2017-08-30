Only in Express

Roger Federer, Frances Tiafoe put on a show at US Open

Third seed Roger Federer will next meet either Russia's Mikhail Youzhny, who is 0-16 against him, or Slovenia's Blaz Kavcic, 0-1 against Federer, as the Swiss chases a record sixth US Open crown. His five previous titles came from 2004-2008.

roger federer. frances tiafoe, federer vs tiafoe, us 2017, federer tiafoe highlights, federer tiafoe video, us open 2017, us open, tennis news, indian express Roger Federer was pushed to five sets by Frances Tiafoe of USA in the first round of US Open. (Source: AP)
Roger Federer was made to work in his first round at the US Open under the closed Arthur Ashe Stadium’s roof in New York. The Swiss legend, chasing his third Grand Slam this year, found strong opposition from American teenager Frances Tiafoe but prevailed 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in the end. Federer started slowly to drop the first set in the first round of a Grand Slam since 2003 and then hiccuped near the finishing line too to waste a match and have his serve broken. But his experience was enough to outdo the 19-year-old Tiafoe.

Federer was full of praise for the gutsy Tiafoe in front of packed Arthur Ashe stadium. “It was more than a test, it was a good one,” Federer said. “I think we both enjoyed ourselves out here tonight and you guys [the crowd] made it very special for us to keep fighting so I’m very happy with the match. I had a bit of a slow start but Frances also fet good from the beginning. I was maybe a bit worried about my back issue from a couple of weeks ago but eventually I was able to let go. The fourth set was maybe a pity that I couldn’t get in the driver’s seat early but Frances fought well. He started to serve better in patches and when things connect for him he’s a very good player and he’s going to have a great future. In the fifth it’s a toin coss. It went my way tonight so I’m very happy.”

This was the first time that Federer was pushed to the fifth set in the first round of a Grand Slam since 2000.

