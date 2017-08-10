Rogers Cup: Roger Federer cruises in first match since Wimbledon win

Latest News
Roger Federer needed less than an hour to defeat Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 at the Rogers Cup in his first appearance since winning a record eighth Wimbledon title. Federer will next play the winner of Jack Sock and David Ferrer.

Roger Federer has lost only two of 34 matches this year. (Source: Reuters)
Roger Federer needed less than an hour to defeat Canadian Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 at the Rogers Cup on Wednesday in his first appearance since winning a record eighth Wimbledon title in July.

A day after celebrating his 36th birthday, Federer played the aggressive game that has propelled him to five titles, including two grand slams, this year, attacking the net and rocketing second serves.

Polansky, a wildcard for the ATP 1000 event in Montreal, never looked comfortable. The 29-year-old double faulted twice in his first service game and had difficulty handling Federer’s pinpoint serves.

Federer, who has lost only two of 34 matches this year, will next play the winner of American Jack Sock and Spaniard David Ferrer, who are scheduled to do battle later on Wednesday.

