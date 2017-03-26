Roger Federer continues unbeaten run in 2017 after second win in Miami

Roger Federer beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2) 6-3 in second-round of Miami Open. (Source: USA Today Sports) Roger Federer beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2) 6-3 in second-round of Miami Open. (Source: USA Today Sports)

Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.

But it was far from a cakewalk for Federer, who came within two points of losing the first set before breaking twice in the second for a 7-6(2) 6-3 triumph over American teenager Frances Tiafoe.

It was a good competitive workout for the 35-year-old Swiss maestro in his first match since he won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Sunday.

A strong breeze presented a challenge, but both players held serve relatively easily in the first set, neither facing so much as a break point on the Crandon Park hardcourt.

Tiafoe broke early in the second set, but fourth seed Federer broke straight back with a sizzling backhand winner and another break was all he needed to clinch his 1094th career victory at tour level.

Tiafoe, ranked 101st in the world, has only four career victories, but he showed enough to suggest he will add to that number sooner rather than later.

Australian Open champion Federer could be on course for a semi-final showdown with compatriot Stan Wawrinka, less than two weeks after they met in the Indian Wells final.

Top seed Wawrinka defeated Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos in 65 minutes, firing seven aces in a 6-3 6-4 victory in less than favourable morning conditions.

“I’m really happy with the match today,” Wawrinka told reporters. “It’s quite tough conditions, raining and really windy today. It’s really windy on the court, so it’s never easy.

“I’m happy with the way I was moving, the way I was playing and my attitude in general was really positive,” he added. “So it’s a great match.”

Eighth seed David Goffin and 10th seed Tomas Berdych also advanced. Belgium’s Goffin stopped Darian King of Barbados 7-5 6-1 and Czech Berdych cruised past Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-2. Americans Sam Querrey and John Isner and German Alexander Zverev were among other winners.

