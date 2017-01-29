Roger Federer back into the top 10 with Australian Open win

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in a five set classic on Sunday to win the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in a five set classic on Sunday to win the Australian Open. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer won the 2017 Australian Open on Sunday by beating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melburne. This is Federer’s 18th Grand Slam title and his 12th victory against Nadal. Here are a few stats:

India vs England Live Score

Roger Federer will be back in the top 10 when the new rankings are declared on Monday.

Roger Federer is the first man since Mat Wilander to post four wins against Top 10 opponents.

At 35, Federer is the second oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era behind Ken Roswell.

Both Federer and Nadal have played three five set matches in this year’s Australian Open.

Federer’s victory has only extended his lead as the man with the most men’s Grand Slam titles. He leads the pack with 18 while Rafael Nadal is tied with Pete Sampras at second with 14 major titles.

In matches played between the two, the player winning the first set has won 26 times out of 34 previous meetings. Nadal has come from a set down six times. Roger Federer had won the first set 6-4 on Sunday.

Nadal was playing to become the first player in the Open era and the third player of all time to win all grand slam titles twice in his career.

Federer is the first man in history to win 5 or more titles at 3 different Grand Slam events. He has won a total of 4 Australian Opens, 7 Wimbledons, 5 US Opens and one Roland Garros.

Federer has the third most Australian Open titles. Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson lead the pack with six Australian titles.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd