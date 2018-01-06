Top News
  • Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic lead Switzerland to Hopman Cup title

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the deciding Fast4 mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 4-2 Saturday over Germany to give Switzerland its third Hopman Cup title.

By: AP | Published: January 6, 2018 6:26 pm
Roger Federer rebounded from a close first-set loss to dominate the rest of the match in a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 win over Germany's Alexander Zrevev. (Source: AP)
Federer rebounded from a close first-set loss to dominate the rest of the match in a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 win over Germany’s Alexander Zrevev.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat Bencic 6-4, 6-1 to send the championship to the mixed doubles decider. It was Kerber’s fourth straight singles win at the Hopman Cup this year.

Switzerland last won the Hopman Cup in 2001 when Federer teamed with Martina Hingis.

The long drought continues for Germany, which last won the Hopman Cup in 1995 with Boris Becker and Anke Huber. In 1993, Steffi Graf and Michael Stich gave Germany its first title.

