  • Associate Sponsor
LIVE UPDATES
Election Results 2018

Roberto Bautista Agut downs Lucas Pouille to win Dubai final

Third-seed Roberto Bautista Agut defeated France's Lucas Pouille 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday to secure his first ATP 500 title.

By: Reuters | Published: March 4, 2018 12:05 am
Roberto Bautista Agut, Roberto Bautista Agut vs Lucas Pouille, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Roberto Bautista Agut is expected to climb to world number 16 when the updated rankings are released on Monday. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Third-seed Roberto Bautista Agut defeated France’s Lucas Pouille 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday to secure his first ATP 500 title.

Bautista Agut, who won the Auckland Classic title in January, controlled the match from the start and took a 3-1 lead and the 29-year-old held on to capture the first set.

The Spaniard, who dropped just one set on his way to the final, maintained his momentum in the second to outclass Pouille and win his eighth career title.

“This tournament is very special. It is for sure going to be (always) in my heart and I am so happy I have won a 500 event,” Bautista Agut said.

“Lucas is a really great player, he has a great future and is playing unbelievable tennis in the last month. I want to wish him good luck for the rest of the season.”

Second-seed Pouille, competing in his third ATP final in four events, also lost a chance to move into the top 10 for the first time.

Bautista Agut is expected to climb to world number 16 when the updated rankings are released on Monday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
"Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I have been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table