Roberto Bautista Agut captures Winston-Salem title

Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut made good on his quest to avenge last year’s final loss with a 6-4 6-4 win over Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur to clinch the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday.

Bautista Agut, who fell to compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in last year’s decider, broke Dzumhur five times and wrapped up the match in 91 minutes to capture his second title of the season and sixth of his career.

The Spaniard raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first set and 3-1 in the second before a determined Dzumhur, who this week became Bosnia’s first player to reach an ATP Tour final, clawed his way back each time.

But Bautista Agut, who failed to drop a set all week in the final U.S. Open tune-up, ultimately proved too strong and captured the title on his first match point when Dzumhur sent a forehand long.

Bautista Agut, who has reached the fourth round of a grand slam seven times in his last nine attempts, will now shift his focus to the U.S. Open, where he will face Italy’s Andreas Seppi in first round action on Monday.

