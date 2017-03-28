Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to miss Davis Cup quarterfinal

Richard Gasquet is still recovering after appendix surgery. (Source: File) Richard Gasquet is still recovering after appendix surgery. (Source: File)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet will miss France’s Davis Cup quarterfinal series against Britain next month.

France captain Yannick Noah says Tsonga is lacking competition and not ready to play following the birth of his first child. Gasquet is still recovering after appendix surgery.

Gael Monfils could also miss the clay-court series scheduled for Rouen from April 7 because of problems to his knee, Achilles tendon and toe.

Monfils has been included in the team as a replacement alongside Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille.

Britain captain Leon Davis said earlier Tuesday that top-ranked Andy Murray will also be missing because of an elbow injury.

