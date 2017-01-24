Record Davis Cup appearance could be Leander Paes’ last

Leander Paes’ world ranking has been on a downward curve since early 2016 – starting the year at 41 and hitting a low of 72. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Leander Paes’ world ranking has been on a downward curve since early 2016 – starting the year at 41 and hitting a low of 72. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

If the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is to be believed, the upcoming Davis Cup tie against New Zealand may be Leander Paes’ last. The 43-year-old is on the brink of creating a world record of most number of Davis Cup doubles wins, and will play the Asia/Oceania tie before he possibly makes way for his juniors. “It most probably will be his last,” confirmed Bharat Oza, senior vice-president of the AITA on Monday. “He (Paes) needs another tie to create the record, so let’s give him a chance. He’s still playing actively and he’s still good.” Paes, who has the most number of ties played by an Indian (54), currently shares the record for most doubles wins – 42 – in the Davis Cup with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli.

However, in a career that has spanned a remarkable 27 years, Paes’ world ranking has been on a downward curve since early 2016 – starting the year at 41 and hitting a low of 72. His current rank of 63 has him trailing Rohan Bopanna (28), Divij Sharan (58) and Purav Raja (62). “If he doesn’t improve in the rankings, we cannot always exclude the others,” Oza added.

Currently in Melbourne, the winner of 18 Grand Slam titles (10 in mixed doubles and eight in men’s doubles) has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open mixed doubles event with Martina Hingis. While the AITA has been discussing the former world number 1’s future in Davis Cup ties, Paes asserts that he will keep himself available for future rubbers if called upon. “I don’t think there’s ever any assurance in terms of getting selected or not getting selected. If I don’t get picked, that’s their (AITA) choice. If I do get picked, that’s their choice too. But when I do get picked, they know what they’re going to get – they’re going to get 100 percent of Leander Paes’ effort,” he told ESPN last week.

To further add to the speculation of the AITA’s motives was the appointment of Mahesh Bhupathi’s as non-playing captain of the Davis Cup team. Though Paes’ relationship with his former partner has thawed in the recent past, the two have shared an often acrimonious association. Yet, more so was Paes’ own comments made in the pre-tournament press conference at the Chennai Open earlier this month. When asked about how he maintains consistency. he hinted about retiring in the next few months. “To continue at 43, I am blessed to be playing at this level. We have got a few new people on my team now, who are going to help me in the last few months of my playing career, and my post-tennis career,” he said.

In another 10 days, Paes will travel to the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune to compete against New Zealand in the second round Group 1 tie. In all likeliness, Paes will partner Saketh Myneni for the doubles rubber, giving the legend an unassailable record in what may just be his last calling at the Davis Cup.