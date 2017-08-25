Only in Express

Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted from US Open qualifying event

Ramkumar Ramanathan's defeat means that India will not have representation in the singles event of the last Grand Slam of the season since Yuki Bhambri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran's challenge had ended in the first round itself.

By: PTI | New York | Published:August 25, 2017 8:39 pm
Ramkumar Ramanathan, US Open, Nicolas Mahut, New York Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 3-6, 7-6(5), 2-6 to Nicolas Mahut in two hours and 29 minutes. (Source: File)
Country’s top singles Ramkumar Ramanathan has bowed out of the US Open qualifying event after losing his second round match to seasoned Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in New York.

Ramkumar, who recently created ripples by scalping top-10 player Dominic Thiem, lost 3-6 7-6(5) 2-6 to Mahut in two hours and 29 minutes.

All Indian players will stay in New York for a training camp for the next month's Davis Cup tie against Canada in Edmonton.

All Indian players will stay in New York for a training camp for the next month’s Davis Cup tie against Canada in Edmonton.

