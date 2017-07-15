Ramkumar Ramanathan, Karman Kaur Thandi win away from titles

Karman Kaur Thandi has won three ITF doubles titles. (Source: Facebook) Karman Kaur Thandi has won three ITF doubles titles. (Source: Facebook)

Karman Kaur Thandi earned herself an opportunity to win her maiden ITF singles title by breezing into the final of the USD 25000 ITF event in Niman, China on Saturday.

The unseeded Indian stormed past fifth seed Xinyu Gao 6-1 6-1 in a matter of 68 minutes to reach her third singles final and first at this level.

Twice she has reached the singles finals but those were USD 10,000 events in Hua Hin (October 1026) and Indore

(December 2015).

She has won three ITF doubles titles so far. The 19-year-old broke her rival five times in the match and saved the only breakpoint she faced.

Karman said the scoreline suggests an easy win but the reality was different.

“It was not easy, she’s ranked 210. I was very focussed and calm on the court since I knew it won’t be easy. I knew I

can’t get loose on any point and have to keep intensity high and fight every point,” Karman, a Delhi University student, told PTI after her match.

Further elaborating on the match, the 413th ranked player said, “I served well and was dominating the match. I didn’t give her any chance to dominate. Even on her serve my returns were good and deep.”

She will now battle it out with China’s Jing Jing Lu, who ended the run of Japan’s Miyabi Inoue 6-4 6-4 in a tight

semifinal.

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is turning around his season in a brilliant fashion, reached his second ATP Challenger level final of the year with a hard-earned three-set win over Tommy Paul in the Winnetka event in the USA.

The fifth seeded Indian overcame the challenge of the American 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the one hour 51 minute semifinal of

the USD 75,000 hard court event.

Saving five of the seven breakpoints proved crucial for Ramkumar in the match. The Indian managed to beat his rival

four times out of six opportunities.

He next faces Japan’s Akira Santillan, who also came through a tough three-setter, beating Britain’s Matthias Bachinger 6-4 4-6 6-4.

Ramkumar recently enjoyed the biggest win of his career, beating world number eight Dominic Thiem at the Antalya Open.

Before this, he had made the final of Tallahassee Challenger, where he lost to Slovakia’s Blaz Rola in April.

He also won two USD 15,000 ITF singles titles in Singapore.

