Ramkumar Ramanathan goes down fighting in Antalya Open quarterfinal

All eyes were on Ramkumar Ramanathan, who had given the biggest upset of the Antalya Open in his last match. The Indian warrior, however, went down fighting in his quarterfinal round against veteran Marcos Baghdatis.

Ramanathan fought a long, gruelling three-setter against Baghdatis but his dream run ended at the quarterfinals as the Australian Open finalist beat him 7-6 (7-0), 3-6, 6-7 (6-8) in a match that lasted two hours and 43 minutes.

The World No. 222 kept his game strong, winning the first set and hitting as many as 10 aces, in comparison to Cypriot’s nine. The 22-year-old could only convert a single break point while Baghadatis was successful in three.

On Tuesday, Ramanathan stunned French Open 2017 semi-finalist Dominic Thiem, who stands at ATP rankings No. 8 in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. It was the biggest win of his career, as he made headlines with his win.

Ramanathan had entered the tournament through the qualifiers, as opposed to Thiem who was the top seed. Ramanathan had earlier defeated the 68-ranked Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 6-4 in the first round and has followed that up with the win over Thiem.

Despite the loss in the quarterfinals, it was yet another great show by the Indian. Ramanathan will take back a lot from the tournament.

