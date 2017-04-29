Ramkumar Ramanathan makes first Challenger final; Leander Paes through to doubles decider

Leander Paes moved into the final of the ATP Challenger in Tallahassee. (File photo) Leander Paes moved into the final of the ATP Challenger in Tallahassee. (File photo)

It was a day of double joy for Indian tennis fans as young Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan and veteran Leander Paes both sealed their respective berths in the final of the doubles and singles draws respectively. Playing at the ATP Challenger event in Tallahassee, Florida, Ramanathan moved into his first ever Challenger final in a marathon semi-final.

Ramkumar battled past Italian qualifier Andrea Arnaboldi 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the $75,000 clay court event after two hours and 34 minutes. Up next for Ram is Slovenian qualifier Blaz Rola.

Rola, who beat American Mitchell Krueger 6- 5-7, 6-4, holds a 2-0 head-to-head record over Ramanathan.

In the doubles side of things, Paes and Scott Lipsky, the top seeded Indo-American pair overcame stiff resistance from Ecuadorian pairing of Roberto Quiroz and Gonzalo Escobar 6-1, 6-7 (10-3) in the semi-finals. They face Argentinian pair of Leonardo Mayer and Maximo Gonzalez for the title.

Happy to be in the Finals 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/km4GZayVU3 — Leander Paes (@Leander) 29 April 2017

Paes now has chance to win second Challenger level title of the year having triumphed in Leon, Mexico with Adil Shamasdin.

