Ramkumar Ramanathan advances to third round of Australian Open qualifiers

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan won his second round qualifying match in straight sets, beating France’s Gleb Sakharov 6-4 7-6 (12) at the Australian Open qualifiers.

Ramkumar, seeded 28th, sealed the match by smashing an ace to advance to the third round. He made the best use of his serves, firing an impressive 17 aces in the tie that lasted close to two hours.

In the previous qualifying game, Ramkumar, edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-2 to set up a second round clash against the Frenchman.

