Ramkumar Ramanathan achieves career best ranking, becomes India’s No 1

Ramkumar Ramanathan’s previous best ranking was World No 196. (Source: File) Ramkumar Ramanathan’s previous best ranking was World No 196. (Source: File)

Helped by his sublime effort during the Antalya Open in Turkey where he beat World No 8 Dominic Thiem, Ramkumar Ramanathan has climbed to World No 184 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday. In the tournament where he went through the qualifying rounds to beat Rogerio Dutra Silva and then Thiem, Ramkumar was rewarded for his impressive run with him jumping 38 places. He lost in the quarterfinals against veteran on tour Marcus Baghdatis 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 after saving match points.

The passage into the quarterfinals, then at World No 222, earned Ramkumar 57 points which helped him to World No 184 in the ATP charts. The progress also makes him India’s World No 1 player to take over from Yuki Bhambri who has had an injury affected season. His place has been taken by Bhambri (222), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (259), N Sriram Balaji (291) and Sumit Nagal (342), who jumped 27 places.

In men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna remained the highest-ranked Indian at number 21, followed by Purav Raja (57), Divij Sharan (57), Leander Paes (62) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (90). In the women’s rankings, Sania Mirza remained at number seven in the doubles and Ankita Raina was highest-ranked singles player at number 274. Karman Kaur Thandi was next best at 413.

Overall, Andy Murray continues to lead the charts despite a poor 2017. Close on his heels are Rafael Nadal, number 2, Stan Wawrinka, number 3, and Novak Djokovic, number 4, and all three will have a shot at Murray’s number one crowd at Wimbledon which began on Monday.

In the WTA rankings, Angelique Kerber is the top player with Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki, Johanna Konta, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Dominika Cibulkova and Agnieszka Radwanska making up the top-10.

