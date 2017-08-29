Rain looms as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal start US Open campaign

Only in Express
World number one Nadal and Federer, who could meet in the semi-finals, will not be bothered as they are scheduled on the roof-covered centre court against Dusan Lajovic and Frances Tiafoe respectively, with the Swiss closing the night session.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 29, 2017 8:38 pm
Forecast rain threatened to disrupt day two of the U.S. Open as favourites Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal prepared to start their campaigns on Arthur Ashe on Tuesday.

World number one Karolina Pliskova opens proceedings on the main showcase court against Magda Linette, of Poland, before defending champion Angelique Kerber, seeded sixth, takes on talented Japanese Naomi Osaka.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who is suing the U.S. Tennis association after suffering concussion in a fall on a locker room floor last year, plays Russian Evgeniya Rodina on Grandstand.

Former champion Juan Martin Del Potro is on Louis Armstrong against Swiss Henri Laaksonen before an all-Australian clash between Nick Kyrgios and John Millman.

