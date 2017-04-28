Rafael Nadal’s dominance on clay continues, registers 50th win in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal is the first man to win 50 clay court titles (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal is the first man to win 50 clay court titles (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal brought up his 50th win in Barcelona after defeating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. Courtesy of this win and the triumph at Monte-Carlo Masters (his 10th win at the event), the Spaniard set up a number of new records.

He is now the first man to win 50 clay court titles and only third to win 50 titles on a single surface. He has also won an incredible 370 matches on clay and lost just 34.

He has a winning percentage of 91.58 on clay and this is the highest win percentage of any player on a single surface. Incredibly he has recorded 81 number of consecutive matches won on clay which is the most of any player on a single surface.

Incidentally, with his win over Ramos-Vinolas, Nadal is now the first man (since tennis became professional in 1968) to win one tournament 10 times and clinch 50 career clay court titles. It’s also his 70th career ATP World Tour level title and 29th ATP Masters 1,000 crown.

After his win in an interview Tennis World USA, Nadal, said”I have been playing well since the beginning of the season, I just won a title, I am happy and excited.” and added, “I am where I want to be, which is playing in Barcelona. Then I will rest to prepare Madrid and Rome. Winning in Monte Carlo has been great because it’s a special tournament for me: it was my first Masters 1000 win.”

“I am hitting forehand and backhand well, I felt well at the net and I think I was competitive. But every match and week has its own history. Emotionally I am stable and if things won’t go well here it won’t be because I did not everything possible, but because there would have been someone who will do well,” the Spaniard added.

Meanwhile, Nadal has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open and will square off against Hyeon Chung.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 3:46 pm

