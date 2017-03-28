Rafael Nadal won’t play for Spain in Davis Cup quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal is in the Miami Open fourth round. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal is in the Miami Open fourth round. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal will not play in the Davis Cup quarterfinals when Spain faces Serbia next week. The 14-time Grand Slam champion was not in the team announced by Spain captain Conchita Martinez on Tuesday. No reason was given. Also absent was Spain’s second-ranked player, Roberto Bautista Agut.

Spain will be led by world No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta, who will be joined by Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Marcel Granollers, and double specialist Marc Lopez.

Spain will play the hard-court tie against Serbia from April 7-9 in Belgrade. The five-time champion is trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2012.

Nadal missed the Davis Cup tie against Croatia last month because of fatigue following his five-set loss to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final. Doctors recommended time off for Nadal because he had played a significant number of matches following a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury.

The seventh-ranked Nadal is in the Miami Open fourth round this week.

Bautista Agut, also through to the Miami fourth round, withdrew from Indian Wells a few weeks ago because of an abdominal muscle injury.

