Rafael Nadal withdraws from Queen’s Club tournament to rest

French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal announced on Wednesday that he will not be playing the Queen’s club tournament next week as he was hoping to take some days off before the Spaniard begins his campaign in Wimbledon.

He said that he was sad to take the decision as everytime he had reached the Wimbledon final was when he had played at the Queens. In a facebook post announcing his withdrawl from the tournament, Nadal wrote, “I am very sorry to say that I am not going to be able play Queen’s next week. I am sad to make this decision because I love Queen’s, I won the tournament in 2008 and every time I reached the Wimbledon final it was after playing Queen’s.”

The 31-year-old decided that his body needed rest. He added, “I was hoping to take some days off and then be ready, but at 31, and after a long clay court season with all of the emotions of Roland Garros, and after speaking to my team and doctors, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon.”

“Sorry to all the great fans in Britain and to the tournament organisers. I hope to see you at Queen’s next year.”

Nadal added his name to the history books after defeating Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in Paris in two hours and five minutes to win his tenth French Open title. With the win, Nadal has now moved to World No 2 behind Andy Murray while Wawrinka moves to No 3 in the world.

