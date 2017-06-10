Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka, French Open 2017 Final: When and where to watch the final, live TV coverage, time in IST

French Open 2017 Final: Rafael Nadal faces Stan Wawrinka’s challenge to complete his La Decima. French Open 2017 Final: Rafael Nadal faces Stan Wawrinka’s challenge to complete his La Decima.

The Final of the French Open 2017 will see ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka on Sunday, looking to complete La Decima. Nadal, who is yet to drop a set in this year’s championship, marched into the final with a demolishing win over Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, his opponent Stan Wawrinka stormed into his second French Open final after edging past World No. 1 Andy Murray 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 in a match that lasted four hours and 34 minutes.

When is the French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka?

The French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka will be played on June 11, 2017. This will be the final match of the tournament, where The Spaniard will be looking to become the only player to win the same Grand Slam title 10 times.

What time is the French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka?

The French Open 2017 final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka begins at 6:30 PM IST (Sunday evening). Wawrinka won his maiden French title defeating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Where is the French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka being played?

The French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka is being played at Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. The weather expected on Sunday is partly sunny, warm and humid.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka?

The French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Select HD. No other channel will air the contest.

How do I follow the French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka Live?

The French Open 2017 Final between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you point-by-point commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

