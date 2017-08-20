Only in Express

Rafael Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal, who will take over the No. 1 ranking on Monday from Andy Murray, has confirmed he will enter the Queensland state event, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7, for the second straight year.

By: AP | Published:August 20, 2017 12:56 pm
Rafael Nadal, Rogers Cup, Indian Express Rafael Nadal’ appearance in Brisbane this year preceded his run to the Australian Open final (Source: USA Today Sports)
Related News

Rafael Nadal will begin his Australian Open build-up at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in January.

Nadal, who will take over the No. 1 ranking on Monday from Andy Murray, has confirmed he will enter the Queensland state event, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7, for the second straight year.

His appearance in Brisbane this year preceded his run to the Australian Open final.

Nadal said “I’m very happy to be back (in Brisbane). Last year for me was the first experience and was very successful.

Tournament director Geoff Quinlan said Nadal’s decision to return was “beyond exciting. He’s one of the world’s most legendary and electric players and was adored by fans in Brisbane earlier this year.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 19, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 37 -->
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 37
FT
36
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Haryana Steelers beat U.P. Yoddha (36-29)
Aug 20, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 38 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 38
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 