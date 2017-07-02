Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic can take over from Andy Murray as World No 1 at Wimbledon 2017; possible scenarios explained

Andy Murray currently holds the World No 1 ranking but has strong challenge going into Wimbledon. (Source: AP) Andy Murray currently holds the World No 1 ranking but has strong challenge going into Wimbledon. (Source: AP)

With Wimbledon drawing closer at the All England Club, all players will aspire to lift the trophy come the end of the fortnight. But three players will be looking to add icing on the cake by finishing at the top of the rankings while one of them will be eager to keep them at bay by performing better than the rest.

Andy Murray currently occupies the top spot in the ATP rankings and is also the defending champion at SW19 with Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic on his heels to take the top spot in the rankings. At the moment, prior to Wimbledon, Murray has 9390 points, Nadal is second with 9285 points, Wawrinka has 8130 points and Djokovic has 7965 points.

Murray is already suffering a sore hip and skipped two of his exhibition matches in the past week while losing in the first week at Queen’s. The Briton has won just one tournament this year and acknowledged he is likely to lose his top spot this year given his poor form. “It’s most likely that I’ll lose the No1 spot at some point this year. If you want to stay at No1 you can’t have periods of three months of the year where you’re not winning matches, not performing well in the big events, which was the case for me until the French Open,” he told The Guardian. “So more than likely that will happen and that’s fine. I’m not trying to win Wimbledon for the ranking points. I just want to win Wimbledon. That’s my goal,” he added.

Murray took over the World No 1 ranking from Djokovic in November and has held it for 34 weeks. Nadal has spent a collective 141 weeks at the top while Djokovic has done it better at 223 weeks. Wawrinka, meanwhile, has never taken the top spot.

POSSIBLE SCENARIOS

# For Murray to stay as No 1: The defending champion keeps his World No 1 ranking if he reaches the final. If not, Wawrinka, Nadal and Djokovic can take over.

# For Wawrinka to become No 1: Wawrinka can reach the top spot if he wins the title and Murray and Nadal fail to reach the final.

# For Nadal to become No 1: For Nadal there is a basic requirement of at least reaching the fourth round in order to have any chance of getting better of Murray. Since 2011, Nadal hasn’t gone beyond the fourth round while skipping the tournament altogether last year.

# For Djokovic to become No 1: Djokovic has dropped out of the top-3 for the first time since 2009 with his current ranking of World No 4. If he is to get back to the top of the charts, he would have to win the title and hope both Murray and Nadal lose before the semi-finals.

