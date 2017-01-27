Menu
Rafael Nadal sets Australian Open Final clash with Roger Federer: Who said what on Twitter

Rafael Nadal makes it into his 21st Grand Slam final, sets Australian Open Final against Roger Federer.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2017 7:46 pm
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia Rafael Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 in the Australian Open semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal makes it into his 21st Grand Slam title as he rolls back and beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7. Nadal will face Roger Federer, who beat Stan Wawrinka 7-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 on Thursday, in a much-anticipated Grand Slam final on Sunday. Nadal is contesting for his 14th Grand Slam title. Nadal made it into the semis by thrashing Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in two hours 44 minutes and for Dimitrov. Dimitrov, who beat David Goffin 6-3 6-2 6-4 to make it into his second Grand Slam semi-final, became the first Bulgarian player in men or women to make it into a final of a Grand Slam. Nadal is bidding to win his second Australian Open title and become the first man in the Open Era and only the third man in history, to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice. With his victory the Spaniard is projected to rise to six in next week’s ATP rankings.

