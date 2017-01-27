Rafael Nadal sets Australian Open Final clash with Roger Federer: Who said what on Twitter

Rafael Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 in the Australian Open semi-final. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 in the Australian Open semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal makes it into his 21st Grand Slam title as he rolls back and beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7. Nadal will face Roger Federer, who beat Stan Wawrinka 7-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 on Thursday, in a much-anticipated Grand Slam final on Sunday. Nadal is contesting for his 14th Grand Slam title. Nadal made it into the semis by thrashing Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in two hours 44 minutes and for Dimitrov. Dimitrov, who beat David Goffin 6-3 6-2 6-4 to make it into his second Grand Slam semi-final, became the first Bulgarian player in men or women to make it into a final of a Grand Slam. Nadal is bidding to win his second Australian Open title and become the first man in the Open Era and only the third man in history, to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice. With his victory the Spaniard is projected to rise to six in next week’s ATP rankings.

What a champion @RafaelNadal did not crack under pressure! Shows what legends are made off ! Epic final on the way 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Qf8e48DA6d — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 27, 2017

Vamos Rafa!!!! — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 27, 2017

I know what I’m doing on Sunday…. @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal 💪 — Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) 27 January 2017

@RafaelNadal ejemplo a seguir! Lo tuyo es admirable! — Robert farah (@RobertFarah_) 27 January 2017

La final soñada !!! Posiblemente de las finales más esperadas de la historia del tenis!!! Que grande eres @RafaelNadal . 💪🏼 — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) 27 January 2017

Impresionante @RafaelNadal!Me saco el sombrero una y otra vez! Gracias Rafa-Roger por darnos la posibilidad de volver a veros en una final! — Marcel Granollers (@M_Granollers) 27 January 2017

Outrageous tennis,Feeling sorry for Grigor, Rafa just too strong tonight. Congrats Rafa @AustralianOpen #FairytaleFinalOnSunday — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 27 January 2017

You can’t keep doing this all night MR.Nadal and MR.DImitrov.Surreal stuff👏👏🙏.#AusOpen — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 27 January 2017