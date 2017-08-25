Only in Express
  • Rafael Nadal seeded number one at US Open for first time since 2010

Rafael Nadal seeded number one at US Open for first time since 2010

Nadal returned this week to No. 1, a ranking he last held in 2014. That year's French Open was the last time the Spaniard was seeded No. 1 at any major.

By: AP | Updated: August 25, 2017 1:08 pm
wimbledon 2017, wimbledon live, wimbledon live score, wimbledon live streaming,, rafael nadal The U.S. Tennis Association announced the seedings Thursday, strictly adhering to this week’s ATP and WTA rankings. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Rafael Nadal is seeded No. 1 at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2010. Karolina Pliskova is making her debut as the top-seeded woman at any Grand Slam tournament.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the seedings Thursday, strictly adhering to this week’s ATP and WTA rankings. The U.S. Open draw is Friday; play begins Monday.

Nadal returned this week to No. 1, a ranking he last held in 2014. That year’s French Open was the last time the Spaniard was seeded No. 1 at any major.

The man Nadal replaced atop the ATP, Andy Murray, is seeded No. 2 at Flushing Meadows, with Roger Federer No. 3. Alexander Zverev is No. 4, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic is No. 5.

After 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Pliskova, Simona Halep is the women’s No. 2 seed, followed by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza at No. 3. Defending champion Angelique Kerber is No. 6.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
25
Zone B - Match 44
FT
23
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (25-23)
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 