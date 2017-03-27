Rafael Nadal rallies to win 3rd-round match at Miami Open

Rafael Nadal is a four-time runner-up who has never won Key Biscayne. (Source: AP) Rafael Nadal is a four-time runner-up who has never won Key Biscayne. (Source: AP)

Rafael Nadal recovered from a dismal start Sunday to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 0-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the third round at the Miami Open.

The comeback left Nadal unusually pumped up for an early-round match. When he closed out the victory, he threw an uppercut, leaned back and screamed at the sky as the stadium crowd roared.

Seeded fifth, Nadal is a four-time runner-up who has never won Key Biscayne perhaps the most glaring gap on the resume of the 14-time Grand Slam champion.

No. 2 Kei Nishikori beat No. 25 Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-1. No. 3 Milos Raonic pulled out after aggravating a right hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly a month.

