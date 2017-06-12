Rafael Nadal on chances of winning Wimbledon 2017: Playing on grass has been very complicated

Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title. (Source: AP) Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title. (Source: AP)

Rafael Nadal has said that winning the title at Wimbledon 2017 will be “complicated” and a lot will depend how his knee behaves. He also said that he is motivated to perform at grass courts.

Nadal won his 10th French Open title in Paris on Sunday beating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-2 6-3 6-1 in the final. He dropped only 25 games in during the course of the tournament.

The Spaniard had reached the Australian Open final earlier this year where he lost to Roger Federer in five sets. If he wins the Wimbledon title, he will complete a third French-Wimbledon double.

“Since I have had problems with my knee, since 2012, playing on grass has been very complicated for me,” Nadal said. “We’ll see how my knee behaves. Playing on grass is very special. You need to play at a lower level. The body posture is down. You have less stability. But keep in mind I played five finals in Wimbledon. I like playing on grass. On grass, anything can happen. I’m motivated.”

The win in France helped Nadal rise to number two in world rankings, his best since 2014. He was troubled with injuries in the past four years, forcing him to miss many tour events. He pulled out of the 2016 French Open mid-way after a wrest injury.

Nadal had won the French-Wimbledon double in 2008 and 2010 and is there is now a bright prospect that he will do it a third time. Nadal had not dropped a set in those two French Opens as well as he did this year. He will now head home to Mallorca before the grass season begins.

In the lead up to the French Open, Nadal had a record of 24-1, losing to only Dominic Thiem whom he beat in the semi-finals in French Open.

But Wimbledon has always been a challenge for Nadal ever since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2011 final. He hasn’t moved ahead of the fourth round since then.

“I could win the first two matches and then things could change,” Nadal said. “The fact is that the two first matches could be very dangerous I need to feel strong, low, and have powerful legs to play well in Wimbledon. If I have pain in the knees then I know from experience that it’s almost impossible. If I am healthy and I am able to have the right preparation I’ll have my chances.”

Nadal’s form this season can be a bit of relief for him and one can hope he can turn things around at Wimbledon as well. He is 43-6 this season and leads the rankings points chart.

“Winning these kind of titles, then you have chances to become any number on the ranking. I don’t know. I am playing well. If I am able to keep playing well, why not?” he said. “I am right now seeded No. 2. We will see what happens during the rest of the year. It really depends on me.”

