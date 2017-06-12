Rafael Nadal moves up to No. 2 in ATP ranking, Novak Djokovic slides to fourth

Rafael Nadal poses with the trophy near the Eiffel Tower, a day after winning the tournament. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal poses with the trophy near the Eiffel Tower, a day after winning the tournament. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal moved up by two spots to stand at the highest placing in the ATP rankings since October 2014 – No. 2 while Jelena Ostapenko jumped from 47th to a career-high 12th in the WTA rankings after they won the French Open 2017 title this weekend.

Meanwhile, French Open champion of last year Novak Djokovic slid from No. 2 to No. 4 ranking after getting knocked out in quarterfinals. This has been his lowest ranking in seven years.

The top position is retained by Andy Murray, even though the Brit did not make it to the final of Roland Garros. Stan Wawrinka also maintains his position at No. 3, despite losing to Nadal 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

The fifth position is also retained by Roger Federer, who skipped the French Open twice in a row.

The WTA ranking were also affected after the tournament in Paris, Jelena Ostapenko, who won the French Open title on Saturday – her first tour-level title of her career – reached 12th ranking. She was knocked out of the tournament in the first round itself last year.

Angelique Kerber retained the No. 1 position despite losiing in the first round itself.

The second ranking has been taken by runner-up Simona Halep, who was earlier at No. 4 position. Serena Williams, who did not participate in the tournament for being pregnant, dropped down to No. 4 ranking.

The fifth position was taken by Elina Svitolina, who reached the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

