Rafael Nadal enters familiar territory with records looming

Spectators watch Rafael Nadal train ahead of the Monte Carlo Master in Monaco on Monday. (Source: Reuters) Spectators watch Rafael Nadal train ahead of the Monte Carlo Master in Monaco on Monday. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal, the fourth seed at the Monte Carlo Masters, has a chance to win three different clay court tournaments 10 times. He has nine titles at Monte Carlo, Barcelona and at Roland Garros.

If he triumphs at Roland Garros, he will become only the second player to win a single Grand Slam singles title at least 10 times, the other being Margaret Court with 11 titles at the Australian Open.

Another clay-court crown would be Nadal’s 50th on the surface, breaking the tie he is in with Argentine legend Guillermo Vilas over the Open Era. Nadal’s last title was at Barcelona, 2016.

Djokovic is the leader in terms of the ATP Masters 1000 titles with 30. But Nadal is just two behind. If he makes a clean sweep of crowns — in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome— he can go ahead.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now