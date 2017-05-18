Latest News
  • Rafael Nadal expects Andy Murray challenge at French Open despite form dip

Rafael Nadal expects Andy Murray challenge at French Open despite form dip

Rafael Nadal believes top seed Andy Murray will be ready for Roland Garros despite his poor recent form.

By: Reuters | Published:May 18, 2017 4:47 pm
Rafael Nadal, Nadal, Andy Murray, Murray, French Open, Roland Garros, French Open 2017, Tennis news, Tennis, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Rafa Nadal said that being at the top had no impact on a players’ performance but tiredness could play a role. (Source: Reuters)

World number one Andy Murray will be ready for Roland Garros despite his poor recent form, nine-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal has said.

Nadal has won all three clay competitions this season while Murray struggled in Madrid and Monte Carlo and lost out in the semi-finals in Barcelona.

Since the start of the year, Murray has won just one of seven tournaments but Nadal is confident the Briton will be prepared for the French Open, which starts at the end of the month.

“He’s a great player, unbelievable player,” said Nadal after booking his spot in the last 16 of the Italian Open on Wednesday. “He will be ready for Roland Garros. He has one week and a half to practice, and he will be one of the candidates (for the title).”

Former world number one Nadal also said that being at the top had no impact on a players’ performance but tiredness could play a role.

“I don’t think being No. 1 affects on play … I don’t see a reason why. But at the same time, it’s so difficult to be on the top of your game and mentality for every week,” Nadal said.

“He had an unbelievable year last year, winning almost all the matches … and that’s tough. Physically, mentally, it’s tough to do what he did at the end of his season.”

Nadal will face American Jack Sock later on Thursday in Rome.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad