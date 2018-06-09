Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Rafael Nadal draws flak for controversial statement on gender pay gap

Rafael Nadal draws flak for controversial statement on gender pay gap

Rafael Nadal said that a comparison between the prize money earned by male and female players shouldn't even be made as the former attract bigger crowds.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 9, 2018 11:45:05 pm
While some were surprised by the comments, others said it was dissapointing but expected from Rafael Nadal. (Source: REUTERS)
Related News

Rafael Nadal drew flak for his comments on the equal pay issue that is a regular topic of debate in the tennis community. Speaking to an Italian magazine, the world no.1 said that male players earn more than their female counterparts because of the fact that they attract more people.

“It’s a comparison we shouldn’t even make. Female models earn more than male models and nobody says anything. Why? Because they have a larger following. In tennis too, who gathers a larger audience earns more,” he said in the interview. In 2016, Novak Djokovic had made similar comments before apologising and saying that his statement was not well represented.

Nadal’s comments have drawn criticism on Twitter. While some were surprised that he made those comments, others, like New York Times writer Ben Rothenberg, said that it was disappointing but expected from Nadal.

Nadal will be facing Dominic Thiem on Sunday in the final of the French Open. This is the 11th time that he has made the final at Roland Garros and is also gunning for a historic 11th title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 