Rafael Nadal draws flak for controversial statement on gender pay gap

Rafael Nadal drew flak for his comments on the equal pay issue that is a regular topic of debate in the tennis community. Speaking to an Italian magazine, the world no.1 said that male players earn more than their female counterparts because of the fact that they attract more people.

“It’s a comparison we shouldn’t even make. Female models earn more than male models and nobody says anything. Why? Because they have a larger following. In tennis too, who gathers a larger audience earns more,” he said in the interview. In 2016, Novak Djokovic had made similar comments before apologising and saying that his statement was not well represented.

Nadal’s comments have drawn criticism on Twitter. While some were surprised that he made those comments, others, like New York Times writer Ben Rothenberg, said that it was disappointing but expected from Nadal.

Disappointing, but not surprising from Nadal. https://t.co/hzJu3wIRZ3 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) 9 June 2018

Once again. I will take this opportunity. To say that women. Do NOT. Make equal prize money in tennis. Nadal of all people knows this. Equal prize money at top events is symbolic and progressive, but for the remainder of tour events, market demand determines prize money. https://t.co/z10bVICAuU — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) June 9, 2018

This is disappointing, coming from you @RafaelNadal! How many male players bring in zero fans and they’re still making more? https://t.co/hQ2YoOAymF — Corbin (@Dr_CorbinCWong) June 9, 2018

Reading this Nadal quote about equal prize money and super models… Having to shake my brain so it doesn’t freeze. Is this for real ? Rafa has been asked about the topic before and it never ended with this kind of thoughts… — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) June 9, 2018

Lol Nadal. Just a reminder that this is howmost ATP players think. Just because they haven’t said it publicly dosen’t mean they don’t think like it🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/N30H4RQfK9 — Ellinor Svendsen (@elliinthehouse) 9 June 2018

Nadal will be facing Dominic Thiem on Sunday in the final of the French Open. This is the 11th time that he has made the final at Roland Garros and is also gunning for a historic 11th title.

