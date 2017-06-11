Rafael Nadal concedes just 35 games on the way to tenth French Open title: Key stats

Rafael Nadal created history with tenth French Open crown. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal created history with tenth French Open crown. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal once again justified his ‘King of Clay’ tag by bagging an incredible tenth French Open title on Sunday at the expense of Stan Wawrinka who had no answer to the Spaniard’s thumping groundstrokes and overall play. Nadal swept aside Wawrinka in three sets to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and five minutes. Wawrinka had won his three previous Grand Slam finals but stood no chance on Sunday as Nadal created history with the win.

Records made by Nadal after the win:

# Nadal didn’t drop a single set during the course of the title. He conceded only 35 games. This is not the first time. He didn’t drop a set in 2008 and 2010 either. This is the fewest games conceded by a Grand Slam champion since Bjorn Borg dropped just 32 games at the 1978 French Open.

# He becomes the first man or woman in Open Era to win 10 titles at a Grand Slam event. Overall, he trails Margaret Court’s all-time record of 11 titles at a single Grand Slam.

# Nadal now trails only Roger Federer, who won Australian Open and opted out of the French Open, in Grand Slam title wins. With the French Open crown, Nadal went ahead of Pete Sampras. Top title winners in Open Era: Federer (18), Nadal (15), Sampras (14), Novak Djokovic (12), Roy Emerson (12), Borg and Rod Laver (11).

# Nadal with the win has moved to World No 2 in the rankings behind Andy Murray. Wawrinka, meanwhile, moves to third by edging Djokovic who has now dropped to fourth.

# Nadal’s record now at French Open stands at a staggering 79-2. In best-of-five matches on clay, Nadal is 102-2. The Spaniard’s only two losses have come to Robin Soderling in 2009 and Djokovic in 2015.

# The iconic John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut match from Wimbledon in 2010 played 32 more games than Nadal had to play this ENTIRE French Open. That match went to 183 games (including 138 in the fifth and final set) vs Nadal’s 151.

