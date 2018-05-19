Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal go into first set tiebreak

Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live: It has been a long time since Rafael Nadal took on Novak Djokovic – 53 weeks/ 371 days/ 8,904 hours or 534,240 minutes to be preise since they last met, in Madrid, last year. A lot has changed since then for the Serbian Djokovic while things have been smooth sailing for Nadal – at least on clay. Djokovic is one of the three current players who have a positive head-to-head record against Nadal and he would look to take that further. If current form is any indication, expect annihilation from Nadal on Djokovic. Catch live scores and updates from Nadal vs Djokovic in semifinals of Rome Masters.
Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live, Rome Masters Semifinals
UH! OH! Djokovic's desperate slide forehand fails to trickle over and that gives Nadal the set point.
How good has Djokovic's backhand been today? He's been in coplete control each time and more so when its been on the cross court, Nadal has no answer once again and thats the mini break back.
Nadal knows how to defy the odds and change things around. Epecially on clay. And he's showing just that here. Forces Djokovic to go fetching and despite the attempts it is not enough.
Rafa Nadal with a crucial winner at the right time and Djokovic's reaction says it all. Winner into open court and Djokovic can only see it go past him. Long sigh as the ball bangs the board behind him
Djokovic makes it 3-3 at the change of ends in the opening set tiebreak. Bold forehand winner and Nadal has no reply.
Djokovic gets the mini break back! An unforced error by Nadal on the backhand and it goes long. Went for a bit too much there and it sails over.
Nadal with a superb backhand down the line and then goes the other side to open the court. Djokovic can't help but dink the ball over and Nadal is all over it to smash it away.
Three mini breaks in a row. Short reply from Djokovic and Nadal creates room to whip a forehand winner into the open court. Djokovic not pleased with that shot. Nadal 2-1 Djokovic
This time, however, Nadal is in complete control and kept a cool head as he moved forward. Slides forward at the net and Djokovic's attempt at sending the ball back for a winner goes in vain. Nadal is quick to kill it for a winner. Djokovic 1-1 Nadal
Novak Djokovic starts off with a mini break in the bag. Draws Nadal forward and then pushes a backhand across which Nadal can't keep down on the stretch. Djokovic 1-0 Nadal
Despite dropping the first point on serve, Djokovic comes back to whip up fourt straight points to hold serve. Even better to do it with a backhand cross court winner that Nadal didn't even bother chasing down. How rarely does that happen!
Nadal holds serve to love and snaps the three games losing streak. Confident serving and supported by huge groundstrokes to hold serve and make it 6-5
Djokovic holds serve to make it 5-5 to make it even stevens in the opening set. And this Rome crowd loves it. Loud chants of 'Nole, Nole'. Three games in a row for Djokovic. Reminder, Nadal lost five games in a row yesterday against Fabio Fognini to drop the first set....
The Spaniard starts off with a whipping forehand winner after taking Djokovic out of the equation with a fine drive down the line. Djokovic levels it at 15-15 after some brutal hitting from the back of the court. A forehand followed by a stinging backhand and Nadal can't keep it down. Make that 15-30 to Djokovic now as Nadal sends his forehand into the net. Chance for Djokovic... This is incredible tennis from Djokovic. Painting the lines here with superb deep groundstrokes and has Nadal pinned back. Djokovic moves up to the net and somehow, somehow gets his volley past the net. Nadal with an error and BREAK! Djokovic brings the set back on serve!
Solid hold from Djokovic and he's put the onus on Nadal to take the opening set. The Spaniard's serve has been wayward at times this opening set. Djokovic holds with a comfortable ace
Nadal consolidates the break but made to work for it. Djokovic with some sensational tennis to move Nadal around and clinches the point with a gorgeous volley winner to make things 0-30 on the Nadal serve. Despite that, Nadal comes back to hold serve and leads 5-2
Djokovic saves break point with a cross court backhand that has Nadal on the stretch and the sliced forehand return is not enough to clear the net. But on the very next point, a mishit from Djokovic on the forehand and the short reply is thumped into open court for a forehand winner by Rafa. Brings up another break point. After a long rally, Djokovic errs and sends his backhand long. BREAK! Nadal leads 4-2 in the first set
Staying on serve after the first 16 minutes into the match. Nadal holds and it is 3-2 in the first set. Comfortable holds for both players thus far.
Nadal has won the toss and has elected to serve. Renaud Lichtenstein, the Frenchman, is the man in the chair.
Hello and Good Evening! Thanks for joining us in our coverage of this mouth-watering clash between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters semifinals. Beautiful afternoon in Rome - it is sunny and warm - just the way Nadal likes it on his favourite surface. Been a year since these two faced off and today they will square off at the Centrale in Rome.