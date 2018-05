Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal go into first set tiebreak

Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live, Rome Masters: Rafa Nadal takes on Novak Djokovic in semifinals of Rome Masters. Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live, Rome Masters: Rafa Nadal takes on Novak Djokovic in semifinals of Rome Masters.

Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live: It has been a long time since Rafael Nadal took on Novak Djokovic – 53 weeks/ 371 days/ 8,904 hours or 534,240 minutes to be preise since they last met, in Madrid, last year. A lot has changed since then for the Serbian Djokovic while things have been smooth sailing for Nadal – at least on clay. Djokovic is one of the three current players who have a positive head-to-head record against Nadal and he would look to take that further. If current form is any indication, expect annihilation from Nadal on Djokovic. Catch live scores and updates from Nadal vs Djokovic in semifinals of Rome Masters.