Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal go into first set tiebreak

Nadal* 5-4 Djokovic

The Spaniard starts off with a whipping forehand winner after taking Djokovic out of the equation with a fine drive down the line. Djokovic levels it at 15-15 after some brutal hitting from the back of the court. A forehand followed by a stinging backhand and Nadal can't keep it down. Make that 15-30 to Djokovic now as Nadal sends his forehand into the net. Chance for Djokovic... This is incredible tennis from Djokovic. Painting the lines here with superb deep groundstrokes and has Nadal pinned back. Djokovic moves up to the net and somehow, somehow gets his volley past the net. Nadal with an error and BREAK! Djokovic brings the set back on serve!