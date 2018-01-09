Rafa Nadal, Stan Wawrinka provide massive boost to Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka has not competed since Wimbledon first round. (Source: AP) Stan Wawrinka has not competed since Wimbledon first round. (Source: AP)

Australian Open and the organisers received a huge boost in terms of star power with Rafa Nadal and Stan Wawrinka already in Melbourne and their respective knees looking good ahead of the tournament. Both said they were looking forward to the first Grand Slam of the year after being out of action for a long time.

Australian Open has already seen withdrawals from Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams with the organisers unsure about participation of Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Wawrinka, who had been out with a knee injury since Wimbledon last year, was a big question mark but he looked optimistic of competing. The Swiss had even considered retiring due to the injury. “I’m really, really happy to be back on the Tour and seeing the sun,” Wawrinka told reporters after an event with the tournament’s ball kids at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.””For me, the first thing is to play a match, to play a tennis match again. It’s been many months out of the tour. It’s not always the best when you are an athlete so I’m looking forward to it, enjoying the crowd. Still a lot to do but I’m feeling really positive so looking forward to starting,” added the three-time grand slam winner.

Australian Open tournament director was clearly uplifted with the news. “There’s been a lot of questions and in fact this is the first time publicly in six months that he’s said anything, so we are excited that he agreed to come here and do it with the ball kids,” Tiley said. “So he’s ready to play. I’ve watched him practise. Obviously to play best-of-five-set matches and to play seven of them in two weeks, he’d need to have a lot of things go his way.

“But, as he indicated this morning, he will be ready to play and it’s great to see him out here.”

To make it two-in-two, Nadal came on to play later in the day at the Kooyong Classic in an exhibition match. Also suffering from a knee injury, Nadal somehow played at the year-ending ATP Finals but pulled out after just one match. He has since then skipped Abu Dhabi and Brisbane. “It was a good test for me and good practice,” the 16-times Grand Slam winner told reporters after his 6-4, 7-5 loss in which he appeared to be moving freely, if not a little rusty in his shotmaking. “I’m good and I am here so that’s good news and my idea is just to keep practising the next couple of days to be ready for the beginning of the Australian Open.”

