Rafa Nadal not ‘obsessed’ with Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal, who recently won his 11th French Open title, said that he is not ‘obsessed’ with Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal is only three titles away from eqalling Federer’s record but insists that it is not on his mind.

After beating Dominic Thiem on Sunday evening 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to claim his 17th Grand Slam title, Nadal said that he would love to have 20 or more Slam titles but never has been ‘crazy about all this kind of stuff.’ “Of course I would love to have 20, like Roger, in the future – or even more. But being honest, (it’s) something that is not on my mind.” Nadal added that it’s not an “obsession.”

“Let me enjoy this title,” Nadal said. “I can’t be always thinking of more. Of course, I have ambition. Of course, I have passion for what I am doing. But I never have been crazy about all this kind of stuff. No, you can’t be frustrated always if somebody has more money than you, if somebody have a bigger house than you, if somebody have more Grand Slams than you. You can’t live with that feeling, no?”

Nadal’s uncle Toni, who was earlier his coach, said that he believes that it is possible but also knows that Federer will, maybe, win again at Wimbledon in a month. Present at the French Open final on Sunday, Toni said, “I want to think that is possible. But I know (that) maybe in one month, Federer will win again Wimbledon.”

Federer did not participate in this year’s French Open, just like last year, to rest and prepare for grass-court season. Federer will hope to claim a record ninth championship at the All England Club, where play begins July 2.

