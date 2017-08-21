Rafa Nadal hails ‘unbelievable’ return to World No 1

Rafa Nadal jumped up to World No 1 following a tremendous clay court season. (Source: Reuters/USA Today Sports) Rafa Nadal jumped up to World No 1 following a tremendous clay court season. (Source: Reuters/USA Today Sports)

Rafa Nadal has called his ascent once again to the top of the ATP charts as “unbelievable” even though it hasn’t come in the most celebratory of moments. The Spaniard was sure of reaching the top of the ATP rankings last week when Roger Federer pulled out of Cincinnati Masters. Nadal has returned to World No 1 after a gap of three years plagued with injuries, surgeries and drop in form.

Nadal takes over the World No 1 position from Andy Murray who is suffering from a hip injury and hasn’t featured since Wimbledon. The Briton sat out Montreal and Cincinnati Masters – key tune-up tournaments before US Open.

“Being No. 1 after all the things that I have been going through the last couple of years is something unbelievable,” the Spanish great told the ATP. ”

To regain the No. 1 ranking nine years after havingfirst reached it is unprecedented,” said ATP Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode. “Rafa has been setting records throughout his remarkablecareer and this one is as impressive as any. It showsincredible dedication and longevity, and we congratulate himon this amazing achievement,” he added.

Nadal, who was knocked out of the Cincinnati Masters in quarter-finals last week by Australian Nick Kyrgios, had slipped to 13th in the ATP rankings midway through 2015.

Kyrgios’s passage to Cincinnati final earned him a five-rung rise to 18th with Girgor Dimitrov, the man who beat him, breaking into the top 10 in 9th.

