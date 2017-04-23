Rafa Nadal clinches record tenth Monte Carlo Masters title

Rafa Nadal beat Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 in the final. (Source: AP) Rafa Nadal beat Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 in the final. (Source: AP)

Rafael Nadal claimed a record-extending tenth Monte Carlo Masters title as he began his quest for yet another French Open on a bright note with a 6-1, 6-3 win over fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos on Sunday.

Nadal who came into the final on the back of four final losses in the season but on a surface he can quite easily call his own and never looked to be in any trouble in his quest for the first title of the year. The Spaniard is going for a tenth French Open crown this year and at Monte Carlo, won his first ATP title since winning in Barcelona, also on clay, last year.

“It has been an amazing week on one of the most important events on the tour. I played well here, which helps me a lot to start the clay court season with confidence,” said Nadal.

Nadal wasted three break points in the second game as Ramos levelled for 1-1, only for Nadal to win the next five games to bag the opening set. With Nadal’s topspin working with devastating effect, Ramos struggled to stay close to his baseline. The Mallorcan broke for 3-2 in the second set when Ramos sent a backhand long and from then on Nadal was unstoppable.

Ramos ended his first Masters final with a double fault that handed Nadal his 70th ATP title on the third match point. This is also the 50th title for Nadal on clay and his 29th Master titles – one behind Novak Djokovic. In Barcelona, Nadal would target a tenth crown as well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd