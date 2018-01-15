Rafa Nadal charges into second round at Australian Open

Rafa Nadal sails into the second round of Australian Open. (Source: Reuters) Rafa Nadal sails into the second round of Australian Open. (Source: Reuters)

A ruthless Rafa Nadal preserved his creaky knees for tougher tests down the road by routing Dominican journeyman Victor Estrella Burgos 6-1 6-1 6-1 to sail into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Playing his first competitive match since pulling out of the ATP Tour Finals with knee trouble in November, the world number one showed no signs of early season rust as he tore through the evening match at Rod Laver Arena in one hour and 34 minutes.

The 31-year-old, who lost last year’s final in a five-set classic with long-time rival Roger Federer, brought up three match points with a huge serve and closed out the match on the first when 37-year-old Estrella Burgos parried a return long.

Nadal’s bid for a second Australian Open title and 17th grand slam championship will continue against Argentine Leonardo Mayer.

Dimitrov schools Austrian Novak to reach second round

Grigor Dimitrov looked every inch the potential grand slam champion as he schooled qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3 6-2 6-1 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The Bulgarian third seed, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, barely got out of first gear as he displayed his considerable range of skills to oust his Austrian opponent in just 98 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The 26-year-old, who finished last season with the biggest win of his career at the ATP Tour finals, hit 21 winners and toyed with his outclassed opponent at times.

The world number three sealed victory on his second match point when Novak netted a backhand and will next face another qualifier in either American Mackenzie McDonald or Swede Elias Ymer.

“I just tried to be compact, focused, really use every opportunity I had and save some energy,” Dimitrov said in a courtside interview.

Dimitrov’s London triumph and his career high seeding have brought him to Melbourne Park as one of favourites to land the year’s first grand slam.

Beaten in a five-set thriller by Rafael Nadal in the semis at last year’s Australian Open, Dimitrov clearly believes he is embarking on another long campaign in Melbourne.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” he said when asked about his grand slam ambitions.

“I’ve achieved a few things that I always wanted already but this is the next step.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to try and be too modest, but it’s match-by-match and the only thing I can do is give 100 percent and build in every match that I have.”

Dimitrov has flattered to deceive before of course, landing in Australia almost every year with a new reason, and often a new coach, to explain why this season would be the one where he would finally fulfil his incredible potential.

A reasonably good draw has left him with Nick Kyrgios and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as the main potential barriers to the quarter-finals but Dimitrov reiterated that he was not looking past his match against McDonald or Ymer.

“I’ve seen Ymer play a few of times, I’ve played him once on clay, but every match you play, you have to perform and never underestimate your opponent, simple as that,” he added.

“I’m looking on my side of the net, that’s all, I’m just excited, I’m enjoying the game, everything is good.”

Edmund out-guns Anderson for the first-round shock

Britain’s Kyle Edmund outfought Kevin Anderson in a court three marathon to send the 11th seed tumbling out of the Australian Open 6-7(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the first round on Monday.

Flying the Union Flag alone in the men’s draw in the absence of injured compatriot Andy Murray, Edmund conjured up the best result of his career the hard way.

The world number 49 twice needed to come from a set down to force a deciding fifth set, where again he battled back from a break down to clinch victory and set up a second round clash with Uzbek Denis Istomin.

“Really happy,” said the 23-year-old Edmund, who was born in South Africa but moved to England at the age of three.

“So many positive reasons. Just getting through a tough match like that (against) a quality player .. going down a set, coming back.

“Overall, there’s a personal satisfaction, the hours you put in, training, et cetera, so many things like that. Those type of results make … worth it basically.”

Big-serving Anderson sent down his usual barrage of aces, 35 in all, and showed no shortage of fight himself but was ultimately undone as Edmund fired back winner after winner.

Anderson, a finalist at the U.S. Open last year, had looked like he would ultimately pull away from his opponent until the last few games of the decider.

He won the tie break with his 23rd winner of the first set and even when Edmund squared up the match in the second he was putting enough consistent pressure on his opponent’s serve to feel confident of getting the breaks.

Light rain stopped play at a crucial moment in the third set after Edmund had saved three break points to battle back for deuce. He was left cursing his slow start after the action resumed and Anderson broke for 5-3 then served out the set.

“Everyone gets angry. It’s human nature,” reflected Edmund.

“But I just knew that it’s tennis. It’s going to be up and down. I knew I would get the opportunity to break him. Just deal with it when it happens and move on.”

The Englishman simply refused to buckle and again battled back to even up the set count, only to be broken in his opening service game of the decider.

Edmund broke back immediately, however, and although he needed treatment on his right shoulder, grabbed another and was soon sealing his victory with a thunderous forehand winner.

Kyrgios off to flying start in Melbourne

Home hope Nick Kyrgios launched his Australian Open campaign with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 demolition of Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva on Monday to continue his bright start to the year.

The volatile 17th seed was on his best behaviour, apart from one first-set rant about a heckler in the crowd, letting his racket do the talking as he treated his fans in the Hisense Arena to an impressive opening salvo.

Kyrgios, one of nine Australian men to start in the main draw, is shouldering his nation’s hopes of a first home men’s champion since 1976 and could not have asked for a better start.

He wrapped up the opening two sets in 51 minutes and was never seriously troubled until the third set when the 100th ranked Dutra Silva provided stiffer resistance.

“Obviously with me, I’d like to get on and off the court as quick as possible, save my body for the later rounds,” Kyrgios, who has been plagued by hip injuries during his career and has been having treatment on a knee problem, told reporters.

Kyrgios was jeered by the home crowd last year when he lost a second-round match from two sets up against Italian Andreas Seppi and he won only two matches in grand slams in 2017.

After claiming the Brisbane title in the build-up to Melbourne, his first on home soil, there is real optimism that he might be able to mount a serious assault.

His best run in Melbourne came in 2015 when he reached the quarter-finals as a 19-year-old but before he can think about bettering that he must focus on Serbia’s Viktor Troicki.

Troicki came from two sets down to beat Australian wildcard Alex Bolt and will be a far tougher hurdle than Dutra Silva.

“There’s not many people that come back from two sets to love down and win against an Aussie in Australia,” Kyrgios said.

“He’s a tough competitor.”

Kyrgios was joined in the second round by fellow Australians John Millman, who beat Borna Coric in straight sets, and Matthew Ebden who shocked 16th-seeded American John Isner.

Ebden, 30, began 2017 ranked 695 after knee injuries forced him out of action but he climbed back into the top 100 by the end of the year and is now aiming even higher.

“I know the level that I can play and maintain now consistently,” he said. “Got to keep things rolling.”

Shapovalov dazzles on Melbourne debut

Denis Shapovalov dazzled in pink as he claimed a debut victory over Greek newcomer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a battle of the teenagers at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 18-year-old Canadian, whose rise to 50th in the ATP rankings in the past 12 months has been meteoric, won 6-1 6-3 7-6(5) against the 19-year-old he also beat on his way to claiming the Wimbledon junior title in 2016.

Shapovalov’s colourful game, including a dreamy single-handed backhand, would look spectacular in any choice of kit, although the garish pink and black strip he wore made sure there was no mistaking him on a blustery Court Two.

Tsitsipas, who broke into the top 100 last year and reached the quarter-finals at the Qatar Open, could make little impression in the opening two sets but pushed Shapovalov hard in the third, breaking back to take it into a tiebreak.

Shapovalov crunched away a smash on his first match point though to set up a likely second-round clash with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who was in action later on Monday.

Shapovalov’s first year on the circuit began last season began in ignominious circumstances when he was defaulted in a Davis Cup title against Britain’s Kyle Edmund after slamming a ball in frustration and hitting the chair umpire in the eye.

The Israel-born teenager has rebounded in style, however.

He reached the semi-finals of the Montreal Masters, beating world number one Rafael Nadal, before winning his first grand slam match at the U.S. Open, where he made round four.

One of a bunch of fast-rising young guns looking to make their mark in Melbourne, Shapovalov said he expected many more battles with Tsitsipas in the future.

“I’m going to win some and lose some,” he told reporters. “I managed to play better today. Maybe I have a little more experience after my run at the U.S. Open and definitely today I felt comfortable, whereas he looked a bit tight early on.

“I definitely feel I’m on top of my game.”

