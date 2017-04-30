Rafa Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win 10th Barcelona Open title

It is Rafa Nadal’s second title of the season and 71st of his career. (Source: AP) It is Rafa Nadal’s second title of the season and 71st of his career. (Source: AP)

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday.

It was the second consecutive week that Nadal had won a tournament for the 10th time. He had become the first men’s tennis player in the Open era to win the same title 10 times at the Monte Carlo Masters last Sunday.

It was Nadal’s second title of the season and 71st of his career. The fifth-ranked Spaniard had lost his previous three finals, including to Roger Federer in the Australian Open.

Next month he will try to win a 10th French Open title. The last of his 14 Grand Slams was three years ago in Roland Garros.

