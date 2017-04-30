Latest News

Rafa Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win 10th Barcelona Open title

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title.

By: AP | Barcelona | Published:April 30, 2017 9:33 pm
It is Rafa Nadal’s second title of the season and 71st of his career. (Source: AP)

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday.

It was the second consecutive week that Nadal had won a tournament for the 10th time. He had become the first men’s tennis player in the Open era to win the same title 10 times at the Monte Carlo Masters last Sunday.

It was Nadal’s second title of the season and 71st of his career. The fifth-ranked Spaniard had lost his previous three finals, including to Roger Federer in the Australian Open.

Next month he will try to win a 10th French Open title. The last of his 14 Grand Slams was three years ago in Roland Garros.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
TODAY

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi