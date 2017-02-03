Praveen Mahajan elected as AITA president

Senior bureaucrat Praveen Mahajan was unanimously elected as the President of All India Tennis Association (AITA) till 2020 during its Special General Meeting in Pune on Friday.

“In the Special General Meeting of AITA held today at Hotel Holiday Inn, Pune Ms Praveen Mahajan was elected unopposed as President of All India Tennis Association (AITA) for the period 2016-2020,” said AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee in a release.

“Adv. Surinder Goel was appointed as Returning Officer for the said election. Dr. Rajiv Sareen, Dy. Director (Vig.), SAI who was deputed by MYAS as Government Observer and Shri Rakesh Gupta, Joint Secretary, IOA who was nominated as IOA Observer were present in the meeting,” he added.

Mahajan, a former IRS officer, is the first woman President of the All India Tennis Association, replacing veteran administrator Anil Khanna who was forced to quit by the Sports Ministry.

Meanwhile, AITA also announced its partnerships with Zeven, a sports brand company.

“We are happy to announce this partnership with Zeven, after their foray with RCB in the IPL. We are glad both our Davis cup and Fed cup teams will get to use specific product made for the Indian Athlete and Indian climate conditions,” Chatterjee said.

Commenting on the partnership with the AITA, Poojaa Kumar Deepak, Leader – Marketing, Zeven said: “Our research tells us that Tennis is the third most popular sport in the country.

With this partnership we aim to deliver our quality product to both the senior and junior teams which in turn we believe will inspire the tennis fans to ‘live and play’.”