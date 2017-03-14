Prajnesh Gunneswaran planning a Menace for the Denis Istomin

When it came to the three match points though, the world number 69 proved his stature. “I was being a bit cautious and he went for his shots,” he adds. When it came to the three match points though, the world number 69 proved his stature. “I was being a bit cautious and he went for his shots,” he adds.

In early December, Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered an Australian Open Wild Card playoff event semifinal against Denis Istomin – the man who would later go on to beat Novak Djokovic in the year’s first Grand Slam. Prajnesh would take the Uzbek to three sets, even holding three match points before losing out.

Last week, the AITA’s selection committee announced the Indian team that would host Uzbekistan in the second round Asia/Oceania Group 1 Davis Cup tie in Bangalore next month. For all the world, it would have seemed a straight-forward pick: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri to play the four singles rubbers, and Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes to compete in the doubles match. But not the Uzbeks. For them, Prajnesh’s inclusion will keep them curious, especially since he drove Uzbekistan’s best player to the edge just months ago. It gives India’s new non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi a third singles option. And given that Bhupathi has mentioned his leaning towards a three-singles-one-doubles formula, Prajnesh, in all likeliness, could win his first Davis Cup cap. He remembers the Istomin game well. “I was nervous before the game because I had never played anyone of that calibre before. But he’s no magician and is beatable. He likes to be on top of the ball and attacking, but not as much when it comes to defending,” he says.

It’s that experience of playing Istomin, who is now at the peak of his career, that holds Prajnesh in good stead when it comes to the Davis Cup.

At 27, the southpaw is the eldest among the four singles players selected in the India team, which also includes N Sriram Balaji. But Prajnesh has played the least. Mainly due to the fact that he spent five years in and out of the game due to injuries that could initially not be diagnosed. “I did a bunch of tests but nothing would come up. Clinically, there were no issues, but I’d experience a lot of pain in my knees. Initially I’d push through the pain and then I had stress fractures. Then they figured out there was some muscle imbalances that was causing the problems,” Prajnesh recalled during the last tie at Pune where he was reserve.

He remembers going through a phase where his playing strategy was simply based on how much pain he could take. “I was trying to play as often as I could. If I could push for two-three days then I would, and on the fourth if I couldn’t climb a flight of stairs, then I’d stop,” he says.

Giving up hope

There came a point when he did not touch a racquet for an entire year. In fact, according to his records on the ATP circuit, after turning professional in 2009, he did not play a single tournament till 2012. At the same time, the thought did strike him to forgo his hopes of a tennis career and instead embark on an MBA degree before joining the family business. But he decided to give his stop-start career one more shot.

“At that point I was ranked somewhere in the 800s. I didn’t want to look back 20 years later and know that the highest I could ever reach was 800s. I felt I could do a lot better,” he says. That was back in 2015.

A year later he played 19 tournaments – the most he has ever managed in a season, including a strong run to the final of a Challenger in Pune in October, his best-ever finish.

“I played mostly Challengers that year. I could have played Futures, but figured I’m 27, so I need to get my ranking up and start taking risks. It worked out for me,” says the world number 342. It was a year that ended for him in China, in that semi-final against Istomin. If his performance in Pune gave him the indicator that his tennis was progressing, his match against the Uzbek gave him confidence to push on.

“I didn’t feel out of my depth. It just showed me I’m in the right vicinity to play the big guys.” His progression up the ranks earned him his first call-up to the Davis Cup in September, for the tie against Spain where he served as a reserve. He came to Pune against New Zealand, just last month in the same capacity. But against Uzbekistan, where Istomin will be the most potent threat, Prajnesh might get his first look in.