Prajnesh Gunneswaran one win away from joining Yuki Bhambri in French open main draw

India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran inched closer to his maiden appearance at a Grand Slam by moving to the final round of the French Open qualifiers with a straight set win over 32nd seed Marcelo Arevalo, in Paris on Thursday. The Indian Davis Cupper knocked out his 146th-ranked opponent, 6-4 6-1 in the second in just 68 minutes.

The Indian left-hander will next Elias Ymer of Sweden in the final round of qualifying who defeated Facundo Bagnis to reach the final round. Yuki Bhambri has earned a direct entry into the main draw, courtesy his place in the top-100.

