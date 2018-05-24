Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Prajnesh Gunneswaran one win away from joining Yuki Bhambri in French open main draw

Prajnesh Gunneswaran one win away from joining Yuki Bhambri in French open main draw

Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved to the final round of the French Open qualifiers with a straight-set win over 32nd seed Marcelo Arevalo.

By: Reuters | Paris | Updated: May 24, 2018 11:38:37 am
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Prajnesh Gunneswaran India, Bangalore Open, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Prajnesh will play Elias Ymer of Sweden in the final round of qualifying.
Related News

India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran inched closer to his maiden appearance at a Grand Slam by moving to the final round of the French Open qualifiers with a straight set win over 32nd seed Marcelo Arevalo, in Paris on Thursday. The Indian Davis Cupper knocked out his 146th-ranked opponent, 6-4 6-1 in the second in just 68 minutes.

The Indian left-hander will next Elias Ymer of Sweden in the final round of qualifying who defeated Facundo Bagnis to reach the final round. Yuki Bhambri has earned a direct entry into the main draw, courtesy his place in the top-100.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 